Global Marine Insurance Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Marine insurance is specifically designed to provide coverage to ship owners to tone down the risks of unfortunate incidents or accidents that damage the property or environment and cause loss of life. It is planned to trim down the fiscal trouncing interred by a policyholder at some point in an accident, natural danger, or other misfortunes. This kind of insurance is comprehensively practiced to cover risks like cross-border divergences, climate vulnerabilities, encounters with pirates, and other hazards correlated with these conditions. Such incidents tend to source substantial economic loss for ship and cargo owners. Furthermore, marine insurance offers transporters colossal flexibility when deciding coverage fitting to deal according to their convenience. It covers personalized provisions of the cargo and ship owners in the market.

Market Dynamics

Growing Awareness and Demand and Speedy Execution of Analytics and Telematics to Drive the Global Marine Insurance Market

Because marine insurance covers nearly all linked risks, it is needed globally. In addition to covering the risk, maritime insurance facilitates the execution of trade actions. Uniglobal, a renowned knowledge-sharing organization, estimates that around 85% of worldwide trade is conducted over the ocean and that thousands of cargo ships operate daily. This significantly contributes to the global economy. Moreover, ship owners, cargo owners, and charterers are quickly confronted with significant losses, such as damage to ships, cargo vessels, and terminals, resulting from massive maritime commercial operations.

Consequently, managing these risks and losses in the marine industry becomes difficult. Therefore, maritime insurance plays a crucial role in mitigating these losses. As a result of these colossal losses and the heightened vigilance of goods in warehouses, ports, and transit, there is a global demand for marine insurance.

Telematics technology is very significant in the marine field as it helps cargo and ships get information concerning real-time tracking and monitoring of telematics information regarding the movement of insured vessels. On the other hand, analytics implicated in the system helps in the computational analysis of data. Additionally, an accomplishment of telematics and analytics endow the capability to correctly examine existing and upcoming risks in the marine business. Furthermore, it permits underwriters to understand the level of risk, identify the contributing elements in the losses, and consequently resolve marine insurance claims. Hence, these primary advantages and highly developed solutions delivered by telematics and analytics drive the marine insurance market growth.

IoT Integration by Insurance Providers to Create Global Marine Insurance Market Opportunities

Important industry participants continuously integrate IoT technology into their existing marine insurance product lines to enhance their offerings. This system aids in loss forecasting, oversees preclusion losses, and facilitates claims processing. This technology is a significant investment for insurers due to its ability to monitor engine performance, CO2 emissions, navigation, and cargo supply chains. This expedites streamlined support for maritime insurance immediately. Consequently, incorporating IoT in marine insurance by many industry participants is anticipated to propel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Europe will likely command the regional market and develop at a CAGR of 2.42%. Europe relies heavily on the maritime industry for economic output and employment. The marine sector provides an estimated nine million employment in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Therefore, marine insurance is essential for ship owners transporting goods by sea to mitigate business risks.

Several ships and cargo owners in this region obtain marine insurance to protect themselves against liabilities related to the cargo they care for and handle. Therefore, marine insurance provides cargo ship owners with freight liability insurance to cover such duties in Europe. In addition, marine companies are responsible for transporting goods that require insurance to cover loss or damage during transit, whether delivered domestically or internationally. Experts in maritime insurance and seasoned risk managers provide guidance, information, and assistance to customers while they are abroad. These are some of Europe's most significant market trends.

The Asia-Pacific is forecasted to hold the second largest share of USD 12,909 million by 2030, developing at a CAGR of 4.26%. The region's demand for marine insurance has increased due to the increased movement of goods between imports, exports, and distribution centers and the expansion of international trade ties. In addition to risk management alternatives for logistics, commercial hulls, ports, cargo terminals, and supply chains, marine insurance provides options for equipment, machinery, and property liabilities. As a result, the demand for marine insurance is growing in the Asia-Pacific area.

The rise of the Asia-Pacific industry is fueled by shipping businesses and carriers' increased reliance on marine insurance. The expansion of marine insurance players operating throughout the region due to heightened rivalry among insurance providers is a significant factor behind the growth of the marine insurance market. In addition, the Indian insurance Regulators and development authority (IRDAI) founded a protection and indemnity (P&I) club in the maritime insurance market in 2021. The Indian National Ship Owners Association (INSA) and the authorities worked together on the project, enabling the nation's marine insurance market to expand. Since it provides protection and indemnity insurance for ship owners, it is projected that this would contribute to the growth of the marine insurance market.

Key Highlights



The global marine insurance market had a revenue holding of USD 27,324 million. It is expected to reach USD 36,406 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on the coverage, the cargo insurance segment will hold the largest share and grow at a CAGR of 3.36% by 2030.

Based on the distribution channel, the wholesalers' section will have the most significant shareholding, growing at a CAGR of 2.46% by 2030.

Based on the end-user, the section of traders holds supremacy in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25%.

Based on regional analysis, Europe will likely command the regional market and develop at a CAGR of 2.42%.



Market News



In May 2022, a renewable energy facility to alleviate risks related to mid-scale solar and battery energy storage systems was launched by Marsh LLC.

In June 2022, the Ransomware Playbook was launched by - Lockton, which helps organizations, their leadership, and risk professionals to understand the nature of ransomware threats and provides solutions to mitigate them.



