Memac Ogilvy appoints Mario Morby to drive effectiveness and embrace new technology in creativity

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) [Dubai, UAE – February 27, 2024] – Memac Ogilvy, the leading award-winning integrated creative network, has appointed planning and strategy specialist Mario Morby as Chief Strategy Officer, MENA. The move aims to strengthen the company’s position as a modern marketing and communications powerhouse, in line with its philosophy of “Borderless Creativity”.



Morby said: “Ogilvy is a groundbreaking agency, where creativity is part of the DNA. However, it also ranked as the Most Effective Agency Network in the world on last year’s Effie Index. My role is to ensure that effectiveness is embedded in the culture of the agency, making our work as impactful as possible, and to ensure our strategies embrace the cultural changes and new technology that is available to us, such as AI.”



Ogilvy’s Borderless Creativity philosophy brings together people from diverse backgrounds, experiences, cultures, and ways of thinking to find innovative solutions to a common problem. Morby added: “When we say borderless, we mean creative excellence achieved through seamless collaboration. In a region with so much diversity and so many cultural movements taking place, I’m excited to have the power of borderless creativity to hand, helping me connect brands to people.”



Morby has been based in the region for over five years, working in strategy leadership positions with FP7 McCann. This builds on his distinguished experience in strategy and planning in his native UK. His rigorous, effective, and creative strategies have garnered industry recognition and awards including Loeries, Cannes Lions, Epica, Dubai Lynx, MENA Effies, AME, WARC Effectiveness, WARC MENA and WARC Media.



Jon Marchant, Group President MENA at Memac Ogilvy, said: “We are thrilled that Mario has joined us to continue raising the levels of our strategic and creative product and guiding the agency in future technology uptake. He has an award-winning track record in building strategy departments that uncover powerful local insights, true effectiveness, and original creativity. His ability to create impact and foster collaboration at all levels makes him the embodiment of borderless creativity.”



Morby’s appointment reaffirms the agency’s commitment and ambition to maintaining its position as the region’s number one creative partner for cultural, social, and economic growth.







