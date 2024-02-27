Saudi Sports for All Federation and ROSHN Group Sign an Agreement to Establish and Activate Future Sports Dome Projects

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide)

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 26 February, 2024 – In its quest to provide more sporting facilities in the Kingdom, the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) signed an agreement with leading property developer ROSHN to establish and activate new sports dome in SEDRA project. The agreement was signed at ROSHN’s offices by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, and David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO.



The SFA is working to increase the numbers of those physically active in the Kingdom and has already introduced several sports domes across the country. This helps to remove the barriers for individuals in beginning their physical journey, providing a multi-sport facility, open all year round, with football pitches, basketball courts, tennis, volleyball, badminton, and more, plus a variety of sports programs. ROSHN is also a believer of enriching communities with high-quality lifestyle assets.



Other attendees from ROSHN at the signing ceremony included Executive Director Abdulrahman Maghrabi; Senior Director Fahd Alaswad; Associate Director Abdullah Al Ruwayshid; Senior Manager Abdulrahman Alharran; Senior Manager Ghadah AlWesaimer; and Manager Ahmed Alshaqhaa.



From the SFA, the full list of attendees included HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President; Ms Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director; Ammar Alamro, Director of Marketing and Communication; Abdoon bin Abdoon, Senior Marketing and Communication Manager; Abdulaziz Nasser Al-Badah, Senior Purchasing and Contracts Manager; and Naif Abdullah Al-Arrouj, Community Sports Management.



SFA President HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud said: “The establishment and activation of the new sports domes thanks to the land provided by ROSHN exemplifies our commitment to providing accessible facilities to the Saudi community. The SFA sports dome facilities are testament to our dedication to removing barriers and increasing physical activity among residents.”



David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with the Sports for All Federation in bringing world-class sports domes to our developments. This partnership aligns with our commitment to drive community sports in the Kingdom and enhance the quality of life for all, contributing to the Vision 2030 goals of a healthier and more active Saudi Arabia. This agreement is a testament to ROSHN’s dedication to enriching the lives of Saudi residents and communities through sports, partnerships, and our fully integrated new way of living.”



Mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program to increase the percentage of the population regularly engaged in physical activity to 40% by 2030, the SFA continues to develop partnerships that align with its mission. Since its establishment in 2018, the Saudi Sports for All Federation has pioneered various sporting initiatives, promoting the positive impact of sports on physical and mental well-being.



ROSHN, powered by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is known for its commitment to achieving the Vision 2030 goal of 70% home ownership in the Kingdom. It equips communities with unique designs and a wide range of facilities.







