CELLSMART Tackles 30 NFL Cities in the US as it Maps 5G Performance Globally

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Local cellular intelligence will provide comprehensive visibility into network performance across urban areas, combined with AI-based predictive analytics



Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2024 – CELLSMART, the cellular intelligence brand of SmartCIC Technologies, has launched an initiative to capture independent and enterprise-grade cellular intelligence across 30 National Football League (NFL) cities across the US. It will use artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise testing routes to achieve maximum data density to support predictive analytics while reducing its carbon footprint. Testing kicks off in Florida in April 2024 and will run throughout the year.



CELLSMART will have multiple test “drive” vehicles and “walk” backpacks deployed simultaneously across the US. Each unit will be equipped with bespoke and enterprise-grade technology that will provide real-time mapping from city streets and enterprise locations, including high-rise buildings and shopping malls. The data captured will be available for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and enterprises to purchase as an API, API with Artificial Intelligence (AI) layered on top or as a full analyst report.



“We proved the value of accurate, comparative and real-world data in 2023 and now we’re making it available to operators and enterprises. Our testing is operator agnostic and independent, enabling organisations to compare network performance across locations, providers, and cellular technologies,” said Toby Forman, CEO at Smart CIC Technologies. “By mapping performance across 30 NFL cities, we’re providing critical intelligence that simply doesn’t exist. This is not crowdsourced data. We’re using AI to strategically capture granular data that informs predictive analytics and can be used to optimise networking and accelerate innovation.”



CELLSMART’s mapping tools provide a visual display of performance and present out granular data at each test location. Its AI engine provides visual clusters of the areas that are detected to behave in a consistent way. Clusters show a combination of observed and predicted performance of the networks, down to a street address or enterprise location.



“Our intelligence will be used to support smart cities, fixed wireless access, autonomous vehicles, IoT and other innovative technologies. You have to understand your RF environment and the performance available across an operator’s footprint to maximise the performance and value of these technologies. The data we are capturing is mission-critical for enabling emerging technologies to succeed,” said Forman. “We’re taking a disruptive approach, building our own bespoke technology and now we’re making mission-critical data available to the industry.”



CELLSMART is also going to be operating a ‘walk’ initiative throughout the Top 10 Shopping Malls in the US including Mall of America (Minnesota), The Galleria (Houston), King of Prussia Mall (Philadelphia), and more. The walk backpack is purpose-built to deliver all the capabilities of ‘drive’ in areas inaccessible to the car. Walk technology can measure cellular intelligence to the square metre and provide information about an individual’s user experience.



