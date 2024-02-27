Today’s market analysis on behalf of Michael Brown Market Analyst at Pepperstone

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media )

Markets begin the week on a relatively quiet note, with a lack of major catalysts for participants to get their teeth into, leading to rather subdued conditions across the board. The UK homebuilding sector is, however, under the limelight, and likely to find some sellers at the open, after the CMA opened an investigation into eight of the firm's biggest companies amid concerns over the poor quality of construction, and the overall lack of homes being constructed. Besides that, the UK market is likely to continue to lack direction, continuing to lag behind global peers which remain close to, or at, fresh record highs.





