Fabits & REDVision Forge Strategic Partnership, Brings Exclusive Broking and Extended Financial Planning Services to 6 Million + MFD Customers

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Deep tech-enabled investments startup, Fabits, and financial services stalwart, REDVision, have announced an exclusive partnership that is all set to elongate the spectrum of offerings that Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) can offer their clients. In a strategic move, REDVision has exclusively onboarded Fabits to enable diversification and help MFDs widen their offerings. This exclusive partnership will now allow over 4500 MFDs on the REDVision platform to offer securities and other broking services to their 6 million customers through Fabits.

“This partnership has the potential to revolutionize the penetration of financial awareness and investing even further”, said Ajath Anjanappa, Founder & CEO, Fabits. “Almost 50% of MFDs have over 500 crores in AuM; this offering will ensure the MFD can introduce their clients to various other investments. Given our mission is to make financial planning and wealth management accessible to the retail investor, this partnership seemed productive”, he further added.

REDVision, with industry presence close to 2 decades, has successfully aided over 4500 MFDs in automating and digitally transforming their businesses across 450+ cities in India. The company’s widespread reach and impact in the market make them a force to reckon with in the financial services sector. Fabits, founded in 2022, is steadily emerging in the space as a leading financial planning fintech startup, specialising in goal-based offerings and recommendations. With a commitment to making wealth management accessible to the masses, Fabits focuses on B2B partnerships and strategic collaborations with key players in the financial services space.

“We at WMUIndia resonated a lot with Ajath and his team’s vision of making wealth management accessible for all”, said Jayaprakash Pai, Founder & CEO, Wealth Managers United (India) Pvt Ltd. “This partnership furthers that exact same vision, and I’m very excited to see how it goes”, he added.

REDVision's MFD-centric approach, combined with Fabits' unique financial experience, will produce a seamless and innovative equity trading experience for the MFDs on REDVision platform and through them, their 6 million customers. This exclusive collaboration highlights REDVision's commitment to MFDs, and once again positions them as the go-to platform for equity trading. For Fabits, this collaboration is a momentous step towards realizing their core mission of democratizing wealth management for all.

Redvision is empowering more than 4500 Mutual Funds Distributors by facilitating their access to the lucrative multi-billion dollar IPO Market via our established platform”, said Mr. Zahiruddin Babar, Co-Founder & CEO, REDVision Global.



Headquartered in Bengaluru, Fabits is a goal-based investment platform that enables users to begin their financial investment journey in an effortless manner. An amalgamation of the words “financial habits”, Fabits is not only about getting started on the journey with small financial habits, but also seeing it through together with human investment experts and deep-tech algorithms. Fabits’ investment strategies are tailor-made to make the path to financial freedom and wealth creation easy, effective and accessible.

REDVision Global is a B2B application services that was established in 2006 with a vision to bring technological revolution into the Mutual Fund Software Industry. With a core competency in developing and maintaining Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, REDVision has supported tons of MFDs in institutionalising their businesses. In the past 15+ years, the company has helped over 4000 MFDs in automating and digitally transforming their businesses across 450+ cities in India. These professionals are now successfully providing financial and investment-related services to more than 55,00,000 online portfolio users across the globe.





