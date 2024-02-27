‘NVIDIA App’ Beta Kicks-off with a New Game Ready Driver that Optimizes ‘Nightingale' with DLSS 3 and Reflex

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February 26, 2024 - The latest NVIDIA Game Ready Driver launches alongside a beta for the new NVIDIA app, the essential companion for gamers and creators with NVIDIA GPUs in their PCs and laptops. The NVIDIA app beta is the first step to modernising and unifying the NVIDIA Control Panel, and GeForce Experience.



This Game Ready Driver supports Nightingale, a new PVE open-world survival crafting game with DLSS 3 and Reflex.



NVIDIA App Beta Available to Download Now

Whether a gaming enthusiast or a content creator, the NVIDIA app simplifies the process of keeping the user’s PC updated with the latest NVIDIA drivers. It also enables quick discovery and installation of NVIDIA applications like GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Broadcast and NVIDIA Omniverse.



Featuring a unified GPU control center, the NVIDIA app allows fine-tuning of game and driver settings from a single place, while introducing a redesigned in-game overlay for convenient access to powerful gameplay recording tools, performance monitoring overlays, and game-enhancing filters, including innovative new AI-powered filters for GeForce RTX users.



This initial beta release incorporates many of the top features from NVIDIA’s existing apps, optimizes the user experience, includes an optional login to redeem bundles and rewards, and introduces new RTX capabilities to elevate the user’s gaming and creative experiences.



NVIDIA app also features new AI-powered Freestyle Filters. RTX HDR seamlessly adds HDR (High Dynamic Range) to SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) games on HDR displays, while RTX Dynamic Vibrance improves upon the NVIDIA Control Panel Digital Vibrance feature, further improving visual clarity in games.



GeForce Gamers can download the NVapp beta here.



More Game Ready Goodies and Upgrades

• The new Game Ready Driver adds optimal settings for 4 new games:

o Granblue Fantasy: Relink

o Nightingale

o Pacific Drive

o Skull and Bones







MENAFN27022024003654000333ID1107905819