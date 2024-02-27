Suffering from diabetes? Here are 5 Ayurvedic solutions to curb its impact

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) ..



Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when pancreas don’t function normally, and thus produce less insulin. This results in too much blood sugar in the bloodstream, which can then lead to other diseases like vision loss, kidney disease, heart disease etc. It is a lifestyle disorder which is commonly found in people living a more sedentary lifestyle. A recent study by the government has estimated that almost 11% of Indians are diabetic. While allopathy solutions like insulin tablets and injections are prevalent, patients are also digging into Ayurveda to find cure for it. Natural herbs have the potential to reverse diabetes when a strict diet along with exercise routine is followed. Here are some solutions that you can try and help control and even reverse the diabetes.



Diabic Care Juice

As the name suggests, it is a specially formulated juice for diabetes patients. In this juice, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda has combined the power of 11 herbs like Methi, Karela, Amla, Jamun, Guduchi, Kutki, Belpatra, Giloy, Neem, tulsi, Vijaysar and Gudmar to manage and control blood sugar levels. Apart from regulating blood sugar levels, it helps in improving digestion, weight management and also manages hypertension or high Blood Pressure. Most importantly, it enhances the metabolism and balances the pH level in the body, that ultimately balances all the systems of the body. This juice must be consumed twice daily, once immediately when you wake up and 30 minutes after dinner. Just mix 30 ml of juice in 30 ml of lukewarm water, and control your shooting diabetes level in no time at all.



Dabur Jamun Neem Karela Juice

Jamun, also known as black plum has hypoglycaemic effects, thus it helps to control blood sugar levels. Dabur’s juice for diabetics has the goodness of neem, jamun and karela, all excellent immunity boosters. Their combined power helps to promote healthy glucose levels, even as it aids in metabolic and digestive health. It is an excellent immunity booster and consuming it regularly can help in lowering blood sugar level. It can also help in lowering insulin sensitivity and diabetes related complications. This 100% ayurvedic juice is pure, safe and natural and is free from synthetic flavours and colors. A balanced diet along with it can go a long way in controlling this disease.



Zandu Neem Tablets

The goodness of neem has been known in Indian households since ages. From using it as an anti septic for wounds, to adding it to bathing water to creating a paste and using it as a face mask and on wounds, the versatile neem has many uses. Not many know that this bitter herb can help insulin absorption. The Zandu Need Pure Herb tablets can be consumed once daily, and are formulated using 100% pure extract of the leaves of neem. Apart from aiding in fighting against diabetes, it will help to prevent skin infections like acne, rahses and also improves skin health. Most importantly, neem boosts metabolism, supports digestive health, leading you to a healthy life.



Baidyanath Tulsi Ark

Tulsi or Basil leaves are known to aid pancreatic beta-cell function and also help insulin secretion. The goodness of tulsi is illuminated in the ancient texts of Ayurveda. Baidyanath has used tulsi ark or concentrated juice to make this solution that is beneficial to diabetic patients. Made of 100% original and unadulterated tulsi, it has been beneficial for patients of diabetes. It is also efficient when somebody has headache, high temperature, bug bite, respiratory problem and also skin allergies. The anti-toxin is a magical herb that benefits in many ways.



Himalayan Organics Giloy extracts

Giloy is another Ayurvedic herb that can boost immunity, manage blood sugar level and ultimately provide relief for diabetes. With anti-oxidant properties, it helps in blood purification as well. From the brand Himalayan Organic, it is beneficial for both men and women suffering from diabetes. Giloy is known to reduce inflammation and enhances insulin sensitivity. Including giloy in daily routine along with a strict diet for diabetes, one can see quicker results, and see stable blood sugar levels, that finally lead to overall well-being.





