ENBD REIT announces Q3 NAV to 31 December 2023

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 February 2024: ENBD REIT (CEIC) PLC (“ENBD REIT”), the Shari’a compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, announces its Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as at 31 December 2023, reflecting a sustained growth to USD 191 million or USD 0.76 per share, up from USD 189 million the previous quarter and USD 173 million year-on-year (“Y-o-Y”).



The total value of the property portfolio rose to USD 384 million, up 1.38% from the last quarter. The growth was supported by stable occupancy rates of 92%, up from 84% a year ago and marking the highest level since 2018. The active approach to asset management continued during the quarter with investments across DHCC 25 and 49, Bin Ghatti Terraces and Arabian Oryx House. These actions, coupled with the sustained positive momentum in leasing activities had a further positive impact on asset valuations.



Samir Kazi, Head of Real Estate at Emirates NBD Asset Management, said:

“The positive momentum which marked the first half of the financial year continued during this quarter as our teams maximize opportunities across the asset base with improved occupancy levels driving income and valuations. Despite the higher financing and operating costs, our conservative approach will ensure that we maintain a solid financial position and position ENBD REIT to unlock further value for our stakeholders."



ENBD REIT's gross rental income increased by 10.6% compared to last year. The portfolio's Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT) is at 3.7 years with the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio steady at 51%.



Melanie Fernandes, Senior Portfolio Manager at Emirates NBD Asset Management, said:

"The continued commitment to invest in making our assets attractive to a wide range of tenants is supporting good leasing activity levels. The occupancy across our portfolio remained at 92%, which is the highest level since 2018 with further improvements expected as the market strength continues.”



Operating expenses increased by 16.8% compared to last year as inflationary pressures and increased direct expenses linked to the higher occupancy rate materialised. The high interest rate environment also resulted in the Finance costs rising by 51.9%. As previously mentioned, 50% of the debt was successfully hedged in the first quarter of the financial year to provide a lower cost in the years ahead and improved predictability during the current interest rate cycle.







MENAFN27022024007393015994ID1107905797