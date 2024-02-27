(MENAFN- Content Plus) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 Feb 2024: Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) proudly announces its achievement of being awarded the "Certified Agile Institution" certificate by the Business Agility Institute, based in California, United States. marking it as the top government housing institution globally. This unprecedented achievement underlines MBRHE's global leadership in institutional agility, reflecting its commitment to applying the best global practices in agility and establishing its status as a benchmark for internal infrastructure development to meet the highest international standards.

Mariam Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stated: "Thanks to our continuous efforts and commitment to excellence, MBRHE has achieved a global milestone by receiving the 'Certified Agile Institution' certificate from the Business Agility Institute. This evaluation not only evidences our leadership in institutional agility but also our strategic approach to enhancing our efficiency and effectiveness across all operations."

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the organization's inclusion among the top 10% of global institutions in the field of organizational agility highlights the effectiveness of our strategy in adopting and implementing the highest international standards. She added, "We are continuing on our path towards innovation and sustainable development to ensure the delivery of exceptional services to the people of the Emirate of Dubai and to support the realization of the United Arab Emirates' vision for the future."

This achievement has resulted in the institution being ranked among the top tier of global organizations in organizational agility, surpassing more than 1,800 institutions from various government and private sectors across 87 countries, and occupying a prestigious position among government departments in the Dubai government.

The Business Agility Institute, which boasts a membership of over 7,000, confirmed through its assessment that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment demonstrated exceptional efficiency in overcoming detailed analytical studies and the evaluation criteria applied for the awarding of organizational agility certifications. This reflects the advanced level of the institution's capabilities and the notable achievements it has accomplished





