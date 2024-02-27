Dubai Foundation for Women and Children hosts U.S. diplomats to share insights on victim support programs

(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE, Dubai, February 27, 2024

A high-level delegation from the U.S. Consulate in the UAE visited the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children's headquarters, engaging in a meaningful exchange of views and insights. The visit aimed to explore DFWAC’s extensive efforts, experiences, and programs for victims, alongside its case handling mechanisms.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the foundation, alongside Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department, Aisha Al Midfa, Director of the Research and Studies Department, and other staff members, received the delegation. The U.S. delegation was led by Kundai Mashingaidze, Economic and Commercial Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate.

During the visit, Al Mansouri provided an in-depth overview of DFWAC’s strategy, visions, and objectives, and explained the initiatives and campaigns aimed at raising awareness about the rights and responsibilities of children and women.

Al Mansouri emphasized that the ongoing series of official visits received by the foundation underscores the high level of confidence in its efficiency and performance quality. She pointed out that the foundation's strategic approach has evolved into a benchmark for numerous institutions operating within the same sector, both regionally and globally.

The U.S. delegation commended DFWAC’s commitment to reinforcing the protection of children and women against violence, as well as its initiatives to raise community awareness, provide care, and support vulnerable groups. The delegation also lauded the foundation's role in empowering women to navigate life successfully.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the foundation's facilities, offering the U.S. delegation an insight into the services provided to beneficiaries, including innovative treatment methods such as play therapy, group therapy, and remote litigation services facilitated by the foundation's call center.





