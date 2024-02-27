Prepare sleighs in summer and sports cars in winter with Porsche Center Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The most anticipated new Porsche products will arrive at the Porsche Center Taganka, part of the AVTODOM Group by the beginning of spring. All models of the German brand, whose premieres are planned in 2024, will become available to Porsche Center Taganka customers immediately after the start of global sales.



Deliveries of the second generation Porsche Macan are expected at Porsche Center Taganka. This is the best-selling model of the German brand. The Porsche Macan is now fully electric and is available in two versions – Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Porsche AG presented these at the end of January 2024. The new Macan 4 received an electric motor with a power of 410 hp. The Macan Turbo engine has a power of 615 l/s and an autonomy of 410 kilometers. The electrification of the second generation Porsche Macan is an important step towards Porsche AG's stated goal of increasing the production of cars with electric motors to 80% of total production by 2030.



The first generation Porsche Macan with an internal combustion engine is available at Porsche Center Taganka now. Restyled Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Cayenne Coupe are presented in various trim levels and colors in the showroom as well. The all-wheel drive Porsche Panamera 4 in Aventurine Green, a unique shade of green, was included in the exhibition. This is found in the rare stone aventurine.



The restyled Porsche Taycan electric car is scheduled to enter the market in the spring. It will arrive at the Porsche Center Taganka immediately after the official premiere. The new product is interesting to the Russian market because the tests of the new Taycan took place in the Arctic Circle at temperatures below -40C. Porsche AG engineers were able to halve the charging time of the Taycan in sub-zero temperatures.



The third generation of Porsche Panamera will be available at Porsche Center Taganka simultaneously with the start of sales in Europe, scheduled for spring. The new Porsche Panamera line will be represented by three modifications. Rear-wheel drive sports sedan Panamera and all-wheel drive Panamera 4, equipped with a gasoline engine with a capacity of 353 hp and a hybrid Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid with a four-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 519 hp, working in conjunction with an electric motor with a capacity of 191 hp.



Porsche Center Taganka is resuming its custom-made car delivery program due to the renewal of its model line. The opportunity to create the most suitable package using the configurator is available to clients. The dealership staff will provide complete information about the characteristics of the car. This will help facilitate the choice and make the purchasing process as comfortable as possible. This service is beneficial due to transparency of pricing, in addition to the individualization of the car. The configurator displays changes in the appearance and cost of the car at the time of adding or removing options. The final cost of the car is formed after adding customs and logistics costs. Prepayment for 1 million rubles is entered when placing an order. An advance payment of up to 50% of the cost is required upon completion of production of the selected model. The individually assembled Porsche will arrive at the dealership 3 months after placing the order.



Porsche sports cars are a true masterpiece of engineering and require specialized service. The client becomes a member of the privileged Porsche Center Taganka club and receives additional bonuses when purchasing a car from an official Porsche dealer. New clients receive a range of service privileges, including detailing, maintenance and a number of other services. Customers can take advantage of the privilege of 20% on original spare parts and 60% on work carried out by the professional service team of Porsche Center Taganka. This guarantees a quality service in accordance with Porsche's high global standards.



“Porsche embodies exceptional technical excellence in every detail. Our team provides service that meets the high standards of the German brand when purchasing a car at Porsche Center Taganka. This allows the owner to unleash the full potential of their Porsche. We invite you to our dealership to take advantage of unique service privileges, purchase a car and prepare for the spring-summer season”, - Alexey Zabelkin, General Director of Porsche Center Taganka, commented.



