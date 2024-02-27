(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • Study shows that 14% of participants quit smoking, while 28% reduced their consumption of traditional cigarettes by 50%



A recent American study, the largest of its kind in the United States, on the feasibility of tobacco alternatives found that e-cigarettes are an effective means for adults to quit smoking. The researchers who conducted the study are calling on governments worldwide to allow the circulation of these alternatives. The results confirmed that those who used e-cigarettes successfully reduced their smoking rates or quit altogether.

According to the British journal The Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious medical journals, the study was conducted on a random sample of 638 adult smokers from 11 cities in the United States. These participants had varying levels of desire to quit smoking and minimal experience in using tobacco alternatives. The study lasted six months with total funding from the National Cancer Institute in the United States and was carried out by researchers from several American universities.

The study authors explained that the sample was divided into two groups. The first group consisted of 427 participants who were given e-cigarettes for four weeks with limited instructions. The researchers aimed to examine the usage rate and its effect on quitting smoking without providing guidance. The second group included 211 participants who were not offered e-cigarettes and were free to use any product as they wished.

After the first month of the study, no more e-cigarettes were provided, and the participants were followed up for 24 weeks (six months) through telephone surveys. The study aimed to simulate real-life conditions that smokers face, allowing them to decide whether to use tobacco alternatives. Additionally, the study measured the rates of quitting traditional cigarettes or reducing their use. The findings revealed that 14% of participants had stopped using traditional cigarettes completely, while 28% had reduced their daily cigarette consumption by 50%.

The study also revealed that individuals who used e-cigarettes were significantly more likely to quit smoking by weeks 12 and 24 compared to those who were given the choice to use e-cigarettes or not. As a result, the researchers concluded that tobacco alternatives are a beneficial and viable option for smokers who have struggled to quit using traditional methods.

In the same context, Dr. Matthew Carpenter, the lead researcher of the study, confirmed that smokers included in the study who used e-cigarettes showed a greater reluctance to use traditional cigarettes. This led to a reduction in the health risks associated with smoking. He emphasized that the study offers valuable insights for the public health community and policymakers on how to address tobacco alternatives, such as heated tobacco products or vaping.

Carpenter emphasized the importance of keeping e-cigarettes away from children while also acknowledging that adult smokers who struggle to quit should have access to alternative methods to help them reach their goals. He urged governments worldwide to permit the distribution of these alternative products to assist citizens in quitting smoking and safeguard them from the risks associated with traditional cigarettes.



