Burgeoning Global Mining And Construction Activities Drives The Tungsten Carbide Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview
Mining and construction activities have been gaining traction over the last several years. The demand for minerals and rare metals has been consistently increasing. In addition to this, population growth has resulted in higher demand generation for houses and the need to construct commercial places to enable the growth of the retail sector and build office buildings. Also, several manufacturing companies are shifting their operations in emerging economies such as India and Brazil. This has resulted in job opportunities, which has given way to the urban middle and spending potential. Moreover, umpteen airlines are now giving away customers frequent flier points, and on the flight, meals to attract new travelers. This will lead to the growth of the aerospace industry, which, in turn, has the potential to drive the tungsten carbide demand.
Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 has impacted the global supply chains to an incredible level. International trade is on a standstill as several economies have announced partial to complete lockdowns in their respective countries. This has led to the shutting down of many small and medium-sized companies, which has also resulted in job and income losses at a significant level. Furthermore, global supply chains have been distorted by a combination of over-reliance on China, and their plans to reshuffle their supply chains and shift away from China. The Chinese trade practices to induce trade for only their benefit has been facing flak lately, the effects of which are likely to be felt in the years to come.
Key Players
Kennametal
Sandvik AB
Federal Carbide Company
Japan New Metal Company Ltd
Ceratizit
ChinaTungsten Online (Xiamen) Manufacturing & Sales Corporation
Buffalo Tungsten
Global Tungsten & Powders
Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Company Ltd.
Zigong Huagang Cemented Carbide New Materials Company
C Starck
Reade International Corporation
Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Company Ltd.
Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co. Ltd.
Manu and Sales Corporation (China)
Extranet and Eurotungstene
Tungsten Carbide Market: Segmentation
By Grade
General Purpose
Metal Forming and Wear
Rotary Drilling and Mining
Submicron
Corrosion Resistant
By Application
Cutting Tools
Machine Tools and Components
Dies and Punches
Abrasive Products
By End-User
Oil and Gas
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial Engineering
Transportation
Mining and Construction
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
