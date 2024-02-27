Burgeoning Global Mining And Construction Activities Drives The Tungsten Carbide Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Market Overview

Mining and construction activities have been gaining traction over the last several years. The demand for minerals and rare metals has been consistently increasing. In addition to this, population growth has resulted in higher demand generation for houses and the need to construct commercial places to enable the growth of the retail sector and build office buildings. Also, several manufacturing companies are shifting their operations in emerging economies such as India and Brazil. This has resulted in job opportunities, which has given way to the urban middle and spending potential. Moreover, umpteen airlines are now giving away customers frequent flier points, and on the flight, meals to attract new travelers. This will lead to the growth of the aerospace industry, which, in turn, has the potential to drive the tungsten carbide demand.



Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has impacted the global supply chains to an incredible level. International trade is on a standstill as several economies have announced partial to complete lockdowns in their respective countries. This has led to the shutting down of many small and medium-sized companies, which has also resulted in job and income losses at a significant level. Furthermore, global supply chains have been distorted by a combination of over-reliance on China, and their plans to reshuffle their supply chains and shift away from China. The Chinese trade practices to induce trade for only their benefit has been facing flak lately, the effects of which are likely to be felt in the years to come.

Tungsten Carbide Market: Segmentation

By Grade



General Purpose

Metal Forming and Wear

Rotary Drilling and Mining

Submicron

Corrosion Resistant



By Application



Cutting Tools

Machine Tools and Components

Dies and Punches

Abrasive Products



By End-User



Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Engineering

Transportation

Mining and Construction



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





