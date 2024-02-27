Orthopedic Sector Is Likely To Dominate The Bio-Ceramic Market Due To Use Of Bio-Ceramic In Surgical Instruments

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Bio-ceramics has different properties such as high biocompatibility, wear resistance, and thrombo resistance, which makes it highly suitable for various medical applications like bone implant. Joint replacements are commonly coated with material to reduce wear and inflammatory response. Common materials which are used for the surgical implants are alumina, zircon, and hydroxyapatite. Some of the factors such as rising prevalence of osteoarthritis among growing generic population, increasing implant surgeries, and hip & knee joint replacement for increase in the bio-ceramic market.

The bio-ceramic market for dental application is expected to grow in coming years due to increase in the demand for ceramic-based crowns and bridges in most of dental applications. The growing demand for knee, shoulder, and hip implants will increase the market growth in coming years. Some of other factors like increasing instance of work-related musculoskeletal disorders and increasing awareness of minimally invasive procedures will increase the market growth.

Regional Landscape

Geographically, Bio-ceramic market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



North America market is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of biocompatible ceramics in medical industry. Some of factors supporting bio-ceramic market in North America are high healthcare expenditure and availability of a wide range of ceramic material that are biocompatible.

Europe has a presence of established healthcare infrastructure, due to which there is a strong demand for products. The generic population has increased in counties such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy, which led to an increase in bone replacement surgeries, dental implants, and other similar procedures. Europe is expected to remain the key consumer over coming years, making the region a key business destination for bio-ceramic market.

In Asia Pacific, the countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia is likely to witness a significant increase in use of product in dental implants, orthopedic implants, surgical and diagnostics instruments, and other applications. Increase in medical tourism in countries like Malaysia, India and China have increased the demand of bio-ceramics in this region. These countries provide the superior facilities with low cost has increased the demand. Pharmaceutical companies in this region are also expected to increase their production capacities.

In LAMEA, the countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, Egypt are blooming in the healthcare sectors and are expected to increase the bio-ceramic market due to growing healthcare sector.

Segmental Insights

Global Bio-ceramic market is segmented based on material and application.

Based on material, bio-ceramic market is segmented as bio-inert ceramics, bio-active ceramics, bio-resorbable ceramics, and piezo ceramic.

Bio-inert ceramic material is the one which do not response or interact when introduced to biological tissues, this is the reason bio-inert material is used for surgical implants. Bio-inert ceramics are classified as alumina and zirconia-based ceramics. Bio-active material stimulate a biological response from body such as bonding of tissues. bio-active material plays an important role in field of tissue regeneration. There are two classes of bio-active material as osteoconductive and osteoproductive.

Based on application, bio-ceramic market is segmented as dental implants, orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, diagnostics instruments, implantable electronics device and others. Due to its properties such as high compatibility, wear resistance, and thrombo resistance which makes it highly suitable for various medical applications. Due to factors as increasing surgical intervention trend for shoulder, knee, and hip implant at early stage in orthopedic sector will witness the significant growth.

Bio-ceramic Market Segmentation

By Material



Bio-inert Ceramics

Bio-active Ceramics

Bio-resorbable Ceramics

Piezo Ceramics



By Application



Dental Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Diagnostics Instruments

Implantable Electronics Device

Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia -Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

Rest of MEA









