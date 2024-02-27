Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Is Expected To Reach USD 8,200 Million In 2026 At A CAGR Of 14.2%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Chronic diseases are mostly an outcome of complex genetic interactions, environment factors and social factors. With the arrival of genetic testing, screening of birth defects and chronic diseases has become easier. Rising need of personalized medicine is increasing the demand for genetic models. Moreover, constantly growing genomics field in the quest of breakthrough technologies, require oligonucleotides product portfolio to grow. The technology is also not limited to healthcare, in future it is expected to penetrate diverse markets like personal wellness as well. Oligonucleotide is majorly used in the research application. Increasing R&D of DNA vaccines, rising application of gene therapy and gene screening of various diseases are the factors adding fuel to the market demand. For instance, demand of Oligonucleotide is growing by 30% per year, American Chemical Society. Moreover, increasing association of pharma companies and research organization is also expanding its applications in different fields.



Increasing Cases of Birth Defects to boost the demand for oligonucleotide in Research Activities in Asia Pacific

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market by Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by Europe. This has been achieved by availability of most oligonucleotide-based drug approvals in these regions. Furthermore, majority of oligonucleotide drugs are in pipeline and soon to enter market are favouring the growth in future.

Birth defects are one of the major causes of disability in developing countries. Studies have found that developing countries are lacking in terms of birth defects management. Despite the advent of the genomics era, BDRs in developing countries require changes on local and national levels, particularly in terms of low resource. Rare diseases affect approximately 6-8% of the population, an estimated 200 million people in the APEC region are living with one of the 7,000 known rare diseases of which 80% are genetic in origin, the Asia pacific economic corporation. In 2018, Asia pacific economic corporation established“APEC LSIF Rare Disease Network (RDN)” in the association with government, academia, and industry.

In Australia, over 4,500 Australians are born with significant birth defects every year, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). Moreover, growing cancer population in Asia Pacific is also an alarming situation. Asia is home to around half of the world's new cases of cancer and cancer related deaths. Around 17,500 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, a number is expected to reach around 25,000 by 2025, the ACCESS Health International. It's estimated that around 190,000 new cases of prostate cancer are recorded annually and cause over 80,000 deaths, Johnson & Johnson. These life-threatening indications have led governments in the region to shift healthcare innovation like U.S. and Europe.



Government healthcare policies and growing research activities are creating favourable opportunities for oligonucleotide therapies

China is positioning the country to be a potential leader in research and innovation. in 2017, China invested around USD 279 billion on R&D, and has an annual growth rate of 18.3% (2% of GDP), with plan to invest over 4% of the GDP on the biotech sector by 2020, report by Johnson & Johnson.

Several countries in Asia are taking steps to implement universal health coverage. In 2018, the government of India announced a massive expansion of the country's health insurance that, if implemented, will represent the world's largest public health care program. In Indonesia, the government rolled out the national single payer health care program, the Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN), with the goal of covering 240 million people by 2019, making it currently the largest universal health coverage program in the world.

Middle East and Africa is also experiencing significant growth due to high prevalence of chronic diseases. In a last decade, the rise of chronic diseases in Africa has been inevitable and is expected to reach 42% by 2030, the WHO. However, growing investment and educational programs are expected to improve the situation.

Key Players

Merck KGaA offers DNA primers, probes and Next-Gen Sequencing Oligos for various life science applications. in 2018, it launched BioContinuum Platform for the manufacturing of biotherapeutic drug. Next generation DNA synthesis is a key practice performed in a research activity for various processes. The race to provide cheap, better and faster DNA synthesis is driving the competitiveness among players. To which, in 2017, SynBioBeta, raised USD 13 million from its key partner Illumina Ventures. The company is renowned manufacturer of synthetic nucleic acids.

Another prominent player Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into an agreement with BioNTech in February 2019. In this agreement, BioNTech's messenger RNA (mRNA) manufacturing platform will be supported by Thermo Fisher nucleotides, enzymes, and other critical raw materials.

Some of the other leading players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., GenScript, Eurogentec, Eurofins, and Nitto Denko Corporation.



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation



By Product Type



Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product



Primers

Probes

Large-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides

Intermediate-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides

Other Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product Types





Reagents

Equipment



By Application



Research



PCR



QPCR

Sequencing

Gene Synthesis

Other Research Application





Diagnostics

Therapeutics



RNAi

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

DNA/Antisense Oligonucleotides

Other Therapeutics











By End User



Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories



Regions Covered:



America



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





South America





Europe



Western Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Eastern Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





MEA



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East





Africa







