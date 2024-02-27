Increasing Consumption Of Processed Food In Europe To Drive The Global Potassium Citrate Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Potassium citrate, a mixture of potassium salt and citric acid, is a crystalline powder with a mild salty taste. Potassium is an important health nutrient – it is good for lowering blood pressure, lowering the risk of kidney stones, increasing bone-beneficial calcium, and reducing the risk of stroke. It impacts various body functions such as nerve function, muscle control, and blood pressure. Potassium Citrate finds application in personal care products, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and feed.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global potassium citrate market has been segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the potassium citrate market during the forecast period (2019–2026), owing to the increasing demand for potassium citrate, especially in China. The lack of stringent food regulations acts as a driver for manufacturers to use potassium citrate in various applications.

Europe is experiencing strong growth in the global potassium citrate market, owing to the increasing demand for processed food. In February 2018, families in the U.K. bought more ultra-processed food than other foods in Europe – ultra-processed food amounted to 50.7% of the diet in the U.K. Germany came second with 46.2%, followed by Ireland with 45.9%.



North America is experiencing significant growth, owing to the consumer demand for various cosmetic products and improving standard of living in the region. According to NPD Group Inc., the U.S. prestige beauty industry reached over USD 17.7 billion in 2017. LAMEA is expected to encounter steady growth during the forecast period, owing to low healthcare expenditure and poor financial conditions in the region.

Segmental Analysis

The global potassium citrate market is segmented by function, end-use, and region.

On the basis of function, the potassium citrate market is segmented into acidulant, emulsifier, diuretic, and others. The emulsifier segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of emulsifiers in cosmetic and food and beverage industries.

Based on the end-use industry, the potassium citrate market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, industrial, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of low sodium levels in food.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the potassium citrate market are Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), FBC Industries Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), The International Group Inc. (Canada), American Tartaric Products Inc. (U.S.), Jungbunzlauer Company (Switzerland), Foodchem International Corporation (China) and Tate & Lyle (U.K.).

Potassium Citrate Market Segmentation

By Function



Acidulant

Emulsifier

Diuretic

Others



By End-User



Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Industrial

Others



By Geography

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





