Ruder Finn Makes First Middle East Acquisition

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Ruder Finn has expanded its Middle East footprint with the acquisition of the UAE's Atteline, which will serve as the agency's regional hub.



Dubai-based Atteline is Ruder Finn's first acquisition in the Middle East. The deal, which will add a 30-person team to Ruder Finn's regional operation, is part of the agency's larger push to expand its global presence.



Atteline's managing director and founder, Sophie Simpson, will continue to lead the operation along with global CEO Kathy Bloomgarden and Atul Sharma, CEO of Ruder Finn India and Middle East head. Simpson launched Atteline in 2016.



Establishing a Dubai presence is part of Ruder Finn's effort to meet growing demand for PR and marketing services in the region, the agency said.



“In 2023, our 75th anniversary year, Ruder Finn experienced remarkable double-digit growth,” Bloomgarden said.“We are committed to expanding our reach and our expertise globally and now is a great time to do so as the UAE, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are continuing to forecast strong growth across all industries. The region is increasingly regarded as an exciting hub for companies around the world. I'm excited to welcome Atteline and Sophie into our leadership team as a strong partner in helping us serve the needs of our global clients.”



The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Ruder Finn has made at a global level in recent years. In October, the agency acquired Malaysian firm Pandan , extending its digital capabilities in the region.



