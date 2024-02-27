NATO Has No Plans To Send Troops To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries may consider sending troops.

He said this to the Associated Press , Ukrinform reports.

Stoltenberg noted that NATO allies provide unprecedented support to Ukraine.

"We have done that since 2014 and stepped up after the full-scale invasion. But there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine," he emphasized.

The NATO Secretary General called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an aggressive war that grossly violates international law." According to international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and "we have the right to support them in defending this right," he added.

NATO provides Ukraine with only non-lethal aid and support, such as medicine, uniforms and winter gear, but some Allies have sent weapons and ammunition bilaterally or in groups.

Any decision to send troops requires the unanimous support of all NATO member states.

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday that several NATO and European Union member states are allegedly considering sending their troops to Ukraine after concluding bilateral agreements.

Some countries, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, and Poland, have said they will not send troops to Ukraine.