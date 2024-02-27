Kuwait Amir Receives Kuwait PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Tuesday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (end)
za
MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107905444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.