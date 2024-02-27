NATIONAL-KUWAIT-MUNICIPALITY

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Municipality praises public coop. during nat'l festivities



KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Municipality praised, Tuesday, the public, both citizens and residents, for keeping public facilities clean during National Day celebrations last Sunday and Monday.

The Kuwaiti Municipality's Public Relations Manager and Spokesperson, Mohammad Al-Mutairi, said this year's celebrations' cleanliness was noticeable with fewer waste accumulated throughout the Arabian Gulf Road.

Al-Mutairi elaborated that 2023's waste amounted to 140 tons because of excessive use of water balloons, plastic bags, and plastic water bottles, among others, whereas 2024's trash accumulation was less than that of last year's.

The celebrations were met with a great sense of responsibility by celebrators which underscored the little amount of time sanitation workers had to spend cleaning on both Sunday and Monday, added Al-Mutairi.

He affirmed that the celebrators' responsibility aided in health inspectors' field work during festivity management.

Al-Mutairi extended his gratitude to the people who portrayed commendable mannerliness to sanitation and cleanliness during times of celebrations. (end)

tms









MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107905443