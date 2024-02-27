Asian share markets see mixed trajectory on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Asian stock markets exhibited a mixed trajectory amidst lingering uncertainties surrounding central banks' policy decisions, contributing to a cautious sentiment across global equity markets.



The prevailing cautious stance, stemming from ongoing uncertainties regarding the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate adjustments, persisted in Asian markets as well.



In Japan, inflation data released on Tuesday surpassed expectations, with annual inflation reaching 2.2 percent in January. This outcome fueled speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might consider terminating its negative interest rate policy in the forthcoming months.



The Nikkei 225 index in Japan concluded the day marginally above its previous close, settling at 39,239 points, while the dollar/yen parity saw a slight decrease, trading at 150.5 with a 0.1 percent decline.



Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi index experienced a decline of 0.83 percent, reaching 2,625 points. In contrast, China's Shanghai Composite Index recorded a 0.7 percent increase, reaching 2,995 points.



India's Sensex index saw a modest gain of 0.1 percent, reaching 72,890 points, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng index registered a slight loss, standing at 16,590 points with a 0.3 percent decrease.



The mixed performance across these Asian markets reflects the nuanced interplay of economic indicators, central bank policies, and global uncertainties, highlighting the intricate dynamics influencing investor sentiment and market movements in the region.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107905441