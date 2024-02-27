15 Palestinians Arrested In Israeli Raids Across Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb 267 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians, including children and former detainees, during raids Tuesday into Palestinian towns across the West Bank.Israeli troops also arrested an unknown number of people from the village of Bartaa near Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to a joint statement by the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Club group.They said the army stormed overnight and at dawn into areas in Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron and Jericho, as well as the town of Tubas in the northern West Bank, where the army killed three young people yesterday, including two released prisoners.The latest arrests, which became a daily occurrence in a campaign since the October 7 Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, brought to 7,270 the total number of West Bank arrests in the past months, including those rounded up from homes and military checkpoints, those considered hostages and some who gave themselves in under pressure, according to Palestinian organizations.Palestinians said the search-and-arrest raids were marked by targeted killings, widespread severe beatings, vandalism, confiscation of vehicles and thefts of money and valuables, as well as threatening prisoners and their families.