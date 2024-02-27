Senate Hails King's Efforts To Defend Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.27 (Petra) - Senate President, Faisal Fayez, praised the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)'s operation to implement the "largest" airdrop to relieve Gaza people on Monday under the direct guidance and supervision of His Majesty King Abdullah II.At beginning of the Senate session Tuesday, Fayez affirmed the Upper Chamber's support for all the King's efforts in defending Jordan's national principles and just Arab issues, foremost is the Palestinian cause.Fayez added that:" Jordan, under the King's leadership, will not pay attention to skeptics and will remain, as it has always been, the closest country to Palestine, and will firmly maintain continued support to Palestinian people."Additionally, he said His Majesty continues his great efforts and endeavors aimed at supporting Palestinian people and stopping the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza people and the occupied West Bank.Fayez also stressed that the airdrop operation affirms Jordan's close bonds to Palestinians and their right to freedom, life and independence.Referring to His Majesty's assurance that Jordan's efforts will continue to break Israeli siege on Gaza, he added that airdrops and delivery of aid by "all available means" will continue as this effort is Jordan's duty towards Palestinian people.