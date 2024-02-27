(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE's Newest Home-Grown Fragrance Brand FARIDAH Unveiled, Complements The $12.4 bn Perfume Industry



size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent to US$19 billion by 2032 from US$12.4 billion in 2022.





Faridah Ajmal's vision is to cater to the diverse tastes of Emiratis, Arabs, and Asians, offering a range of fragrances that captivates the essence of both cultures.





“This is a small step, but part of a bigger vision. These are classy, elite, and royal in taste and feel. A lot of hard work and experimentation went into developing the first set of fragrances and I'm sure those who understand fragrance will love it,” she added.





In her role as the Founder- Director of Faridah Ajmal Perfumes, Faridah Ajmal remains intimately involved in the creation process. The brand's exquisite fragrances and product lines are meticulously crafted under her direct supervision in the in-house multi-room lab facility located in Al Wasl, Jumeirah. Supported by her husband, Fakhruddin Ajmal, the patriarch of Ajmal Perfumes, Faridah continues to shape the brand's legacy with a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.





Embracing the Holy Month of Ramadan and its festivities, FARIDAH Perfumes has also launched the inaugural Oudh Festival. This 10-day extravaganza showcases several varieties of Oudh, highlighting the origin and growth of this fragrant, dark, and resinous wood extensively used in perfume making. It is a unique opportunity for perfume enthusiasts to delve into the world of Oudh and experience its cultural significance.





FARIDAH introduces several distinctive collections, including Maktub , ELEMENTS , Royal Collection , GEMS , His&Hers, and Ramadan collection. The ELEMENTS collection captures the essence of Fire, Earth, Water, and Air, reflecting the spirit of each element in the respective perfume. Maktub , meaning 'It's Written' in Arabic, is a collection of Oudh and Attar, symbolizing destiny and a defined path.





The brand has already gained recognition by being the Official Gifting Partner at the IIFA-2023, held in Abu Dhabi in May 2023. This collaboration showcased FARIDAH's commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of perfumery.





Looking forward, FARIDAH plans to launch several exclusive products in 2024, including some alluring collections with new & exotic fragrances.