Oil rates see uptick on Tuesday as US dollar weakens

(MENAFN) Oil rates saw an uptick on Tuesday, bolstered by a weakening US dollar, while market participants remained attentive to forthcoming decisions from the Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding interest rates, drawing insights from key macroeconomic indicators.



At 10:17 a.m. local time (0717 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD81.90 per barrel, marking a 0.28 percent increase from the previous session's closing price of USD81.67 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at USD77.80 per barrel at the same juncture, reflecting a 0.28 percent gain compared to the prior session's close of USD77.58 per barrel.



The decline in the US dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against other major currencies, by 0.08 percent to 103.74, contributed to the momentum in oil prices. This depreciation in the US dollar effectively reduced oil prices for holders of alternative currencies, thereby prompting an increase in oil values.



Market analysts are closely monitoring the release of economic indicators in the United States, as well as speeches from Fed officials throughout the week, seeking insights into the central bank's future interest rate policies. Despite expectations that the Fed will maintain its current policy rate in March, there is speculation regarding a 60 percent probability of the first interest rate cut occurring in June, with a 16 percent likelihood of it happening in May.



In addition, recent data unveiled on Monday disclosed that new home sales in the United States experienced a monthly uptick of 1.5 percent in January, reaching 661,000 units. While this development instilled optimism regarding economic activity, the figures fell short of market expectations, underscoring the nuanced dynamics influencing investor sentiment and market movements.

