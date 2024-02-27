Iran emerges as 9th largest global steel producer in January 2024

(MENAFN) Iran's steel production has achieved significant milestones on the global stage, as indicated by recent data released by the World Steel Association (WSA). In January 2024, Iran emerged as the ninth-largest producer of steel worldwide, marking a substantial improvement in its global standing. According to the WSA's latest report, Iranian steel mills demonstrated robust performance during the first month of 2024, producing a total of 2.6 million tons of steel. This figure represents a notable 39.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2023.



Globally, the 71 countries engaged in steel production collectively generated 148.1 million tons of steel in January 2024, reflecting a marginal 1.6 percent decline from the previous year. Iran distinguished itself by leading in production growth among the world's top steel producers during this period, underscoring the nation's expanding role in the global steel market.



According to the World Steel Association's rankings, Iran's ascent places it among esteemed company, trailing behind leading steel-producing nations such as China, India, Japan, the US, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, and Germany. This acknowledgment reaffirms Iran's growing influence and contribution to the global steel industry.



In 2023, Iran's steel production reached 31.1 million tons of crude steel, representing a significant portion, accounting for 58.4 percent of West Asia's total steel production for that year, as reported by the WSA. The collective efforts of West Asian nations, including Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, resulted in a combined steel output of 53.2 million tons in 2023. Notably, Iran's steel production in 2023 experienced a 1.8 percent increase compared to the preceding year, when production levels stood at 30.6 million tons, based on WSA data.



The broader West Asian region witnessed a 1.3 percent increase in crude steel output in 2023 compared to 2022, reflecting the region's continued growth and development in the steel sector. With Iran securing the position of the world's 10th largest steel producer in 2023, these trends underscore the region's growing prominence and contribution to the global steel market landscape.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107905421