Iranian TEDPIX loses 4,032 points on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), recognized as the principal index for the Iranian stock market, experienced a significant decline as the TEDPIX indicator plummeted by 4,032 points, settling at 2,045,751. This downturn marked the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week, reflecting fluctuations in the nation's financial landscape. The TSE stands as the foremost among Iran's four major stock exchanges, playing a pivotal role in the country's economic infrastructure.



Alongside the Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran hosts three other prominent stock markets, each serving distinct functions within the nation's financial framework. The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) functions as a platform for trading commodities, facilitating transactions in various goods essential to the nation's economy. Similarly, the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) specializes in energy-related commodities, providing a vital marketplace for the trading of oil, gas, electricity, and other related products.



In addition, Iran's financial ecosystem includes the over-the-counter (OTC) market, commonly referred to as the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). This marketplace operates outside the formal exchanges, catering to trading activities involving securities not listed on the primary stock exchanges. Together, these exchanges and markets form the backbone of Iran's financial sector, influencing and reflecting the nation's economic dynamics and investor sentiments.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107905379