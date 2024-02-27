Clevertap Partners Zoomcar To Drive Customer Engagement On Their App

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) US-based customer retention platform CleverTap on Tuesday announced its partnership with the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets Zoomcar to elevate user engagement and drive business growth.

As per the company, the partnership will help Zoomcar elevate its customer engagement strategy by crafting personalised interactions that resonate with individual preferences and needs.

"With CleverTap, we aim to bridge the gap and deliver quick, relevant and personalised communication to drive higher engagement and conversions," Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder Zoomcar, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the partnership will enable Zoomcar to craft personalised campaigns, conduct A/B testing, and optimise omnichannel experiences.

Zoomcar will be able to promote specific car models, rental packages, enhance overall campaign effectiveness, maximise bookings and revenue, and connect seamlessly with users across channels.

"Through our cutting-edge platform, we will deliver unparalleled hyper-personalised experiences, contributing to their sustained business growth. Together, we will bring innovation and convenience to the forefront of the industry," said Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap.

The company further noted that through real-time insights, Zoomcar will be able to truly understand user behaviours and preferences, further facilitating targeted re-engagement campaigns and win-back offers.