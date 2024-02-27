NHRC Notices Delhi Chief Secy After Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Days after a two-year-old girl died after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in the Dhobi Ghat area of New Delhi's Tughlaq Lane, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Delhi Chief Secretary, NDMC Commissioner and Police Commissioner, seeking action taken report within six weeks.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, the NHRC pointed out that the residents of the area have reportedly said that another child of the family had fallen victim to a similar attack a few months ago. They made several complaints to the authorities about the increasing number of stray dogs and incidents of attack on children but no action was taken.

According to officials, the NHRC has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a grave issue of human rights violation.

“This is not an isolated case of loss of human life due to attacks by stray dogs in Delhi. Taking cognizance of the earlier tragic incidents, it had directed the city civic authorities to take all preventive and curative action to control the population of stray dogs as per provisions of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, issued by the Centre. This latest incident indicates a need to review the prevailing safeguards,” said a senior NHRC official.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Delhi government, the Commissioner, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report within six weeks.

“Delhi government is expected to inform whether any relief has been given to the deceased's Next of Kin (NoK). The Police Commissioner of Police is directed to submit the present status of the investigation being conducted after registration of the FIR in the matter,” said the official.

The Commission had also further observed that animal rights are advocated and supported in the same way as human rights.

“Similar incidents have been reported from many parts of the country in the recent past and as such this is not a problem for any one state or Union Territory. The situation is grim and alarming, requiring immediate and effective action by the authorities without any delay," said the official.

"The Apex Court has also mentioned in its various pronouncements that there is no ambiguity that a person's rights to life and health are inalienable. Therefore, there is a need to protect human rights to life,” the official added.