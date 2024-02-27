Gaza Health Ministry: More Than 120 Patients In Nasser Hospital Need Evacuation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb 27 (Petra) -- More than 120 patients in Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza's Khan Younis needed immediate evacuation for urgent medical care outside the enclave where the health system collapsed amid relentless Israeli bombing, said Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.Palestinian sources confirmed Tuesday that medical teams were unable to provide health care to patients at the medical center, as the main generator stopped, oxygen ran out, the sewage network stopped and waste accumulated.Al-Qudra said Nasser Medical Complex urgently needed reforms to provide services to about 1,800,000 people, urging international institutions to provide urgent needs and pressure Israeli occupation forces to release medical staff.