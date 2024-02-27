Amman Stock Exchange Sees Slight Decline In Trading

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange closed trading on Tuesday with a 0.04% decline, settling at 2,464 points.The volume of shares traded reached 2.9 million shares, valued at approximately JD3.8 million, through 2,447 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 30 recorded share price increases, while 36 experienced decreases, with 26 maintaining stable prices.

