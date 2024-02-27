Jordan Sends Sanitary Supplies To Women In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), supported by United Nations Women (UNWOMEN), dispatched two aircraft loaded with sanitary supplies to Gaza.A statement by the organization on Tuesday indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, facilitated the entry of the cargo through the Rafah crossing in Egypt.The consignment, totaling over 40 tons, was specifically earmarked for distribution among women in Gaza.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, emphasized the collaboration with international bodies to cater to all segments and aid the people in Gaza.The airlift to Gaza now totals 60 aircraft, including 15 airdrops, supplemented by 380 trucks through the land route.The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization said it continues to welcome cash donations through Union Bank Account No.: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, electronic wallets, Click JHCOGAZA, in addition to "eFAWATEERcom," and via its website: