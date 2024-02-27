Kuwait Partakes In Ministerial UK-GCC Meeting In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf and a delegation accompanying him took part in a joint ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi between the GCC and the UK to discuss a free trade agreement between the two parties.
Kuwait's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday in a statement to KUNA that the meeting discussed the agreement thoroughly as well as a roadmap for fulfilling the free trade agreement's requirements' between the GCC and the UK which benefits mutual interests.
It added that the meeting was attended by GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi and UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch as well as GCC ministers concerned with the free trade negotiations. (end)
