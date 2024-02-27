Road Haulage Market To Reach US$ 12.2 Billion By 2032 – IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Road Haulage Market Report by Type (International Road Haulage, Domestic Road Haulage), Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Application (Mining and Construction, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global road haulage market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Road Haulage Industry:

Increasing Globalization:

Globalization has led to an increase in international trade, necessitating efficient logistics and transportation services to move goods across borders. Road haulage is crucial in this context, serving as a flexible and adaptable mode of transport that connects ports, factories, and warehouses to their final destinations. The expansion of trade agreements and economic zones has further facilitated cross-border trade, creating a demand for road haulage services that can navigate the complexities of international logistics, including customs and regulatory compliance. Moreover, as businesses strive to optimize their supply chains for global efficiency, road haulage becomes essential for ensuring the timely and cost-effective delivery of goods, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Expanding E-Commerce Industry:

The exponential rise in e-commerce is a primary driver of the road haulage market. As consumers increasingly turn to online platforms for their shopping needs, the demand for efficient and reliable delivery services has surged. This shift has expanded the market for last-mile delivery and for the transportation of goods across longer distances. Road haulage plays a pivotal role in the e-commerce ecosystem, offering flexibility, speed, and cost-effectiveness that are crucial for meeting consumer expectations for rapid delivery times. Moreover, the ability of road haulage to provide door-to-door service makes it indispensable for the e-commerce sector, pushing logistics companies to invest in expanding their fleet, adopting technology-driven solutions for route optimization, and enhancing their operational efficiency to cater to the growing demand.

Technological Advancements:

The integration of advanced technologies into the road haulage sector significantly propels its market growth. Innovations such as GPS tracking, fleet management software, and automated logistics solutions have transformed traditional haulage operations, improving efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing service quality. These technologies enable real-time tracking of vehicles, optimized route planning, efficient fuel management, and predictive maintenance, thereby increasing the reliability and speed of services. Furthermore, the advent of electric and autonomous vehicles presents opportunities for reducing carbon footprints and addressing driver shortages, making road haulage more sustainable and efficient. As these technological advancements continue to evolve, they are expected to drive the market by facilitating smarter, faster, and more eco-friendly road haulage services.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



AM Cargo s.r.o.

Gosselin Group

Kindersley Transport Ltd. (Siemens Transportation Group Inc.)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Kühne Holding AG)

LKW WALTER Internationale Transport Organisation AG (Walter Group)

Manitoulin Transport Inc. (Manitoulin Group of Companies)

Monarch Transport Limited (Landtran Group)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

SLH Transport Inc (C.A.T. Inc.)

UK Haulier Woodside Logistics Group

Road Haulage Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:





International Road Haulage Domestic Road Haulage

Domestic road haulage holds the largest market share due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure developments in road networks within countries.

By Vehicle Type:



Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light commercial vehicles account for the largest market share due to a considerable rise in e-commerce industry.

By Application:



Mining and Construction

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive Others

Food and beverage industry dominates the market due to the increasing demand for fresh and perishable goods.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the road haulage market is attributed to the robust economy and the high concentration of manufacturing industries.

Global Road Haulage Market Trends:

Presently, the road haulage industry is undergoing significant digitization, with the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize route planning, improve fleet management, and provide real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments. Integration of telematics, GPS, IoT sensors, and fleet management software enabled haulage companies to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer service. Besides, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility within the road haulage sector. Haulage companies increasingly invested in fuel-efficient vehicles, alternative fuels (such as natural gas and electric), and eco-friendly logistics practices to reduce carbon emissions, minimize environmental impact, and comply with regulatory requirements aimed at reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

