Swiss Parliament To Discuss Creation Of Fund For Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the spring session, the Swiss parliament will discuss the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine.

This is reported by Swissinfo , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, proposals calling for the creation of such a fund to restore war-torn Ukraine are on the agenda of both chambers - the large, National Council, and the small, Council of Cantons. Decisions in parliament are made only on the basis of their consensus.

The specific amount that could be contributed to this fund has not yet been announced.

Zelensky meets with members ofparliament

The Cantonal Council also has to make a decision on five motions from members of the National Council, which demand that the right to use Russian state assets frozen in the West to pay reparations and compensation to Ukraine be legally enshrined. The Swiss government, the Federal Council, supports this demand.

The spring session of the parliament began on February 26 and will last until March 15.

As Ukrinform reported, at a meeting of the European Council, all 27 EU leaders reached a consensus decision to include the Ukraine Fund in the EU's 2024-2027 multi-year budget of EUR 50 billion.

Photo: Keystone