Asia Mixed On Decline In N.A. Stocks

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday, with Hong Kong stocks leading the declines and Japan's Nikkei 225 giving up gains from earlier in the session.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index added 5.81 points, to another all-time high of 39,239.52.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index recovered 156.06 points, or 0.9%, to 16,790.80.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 moved forward 41.43 points, or 1.2%, to 3,494.79.
Major economic data this week include China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price managers' index and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.
In other markets
Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 13.8 points, or 0.4%, to 3,157.32.
In Korea, the Kospi retreated 22.03 points, or 0.8%, to 2,625.04.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index lost 93.64 points, or 0.5%, to 18,854.41.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 stepped back 15.29 points, or 0.1%, to 11,694.61.
In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 10.16 points, or 0.1%, to 7,663.01.
