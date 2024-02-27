Trader-Magazine: Traders Have Grown Professionally With The Development Of The Online Trading Platforms

(MENAFN- Pressat) As evaluating its poll for The Best Online Broker 2024, which was awarded to Ozios, Trader-Magazine also found out about changing habits and quality of retail, mostly amateur, online traders with shares and other financial instruments using complex trading platforms.

Trader-Magazine announced rapidly growing broker Ozios as the winner of the poll by traders – users of the Trader-Magazine, a leading educational point of reference for online trading and investing. Securing the second and third spots in this rigorous contest were XTB and Investago, both recognized with medals for their exceptional dedication and service to the trading community.

Analysing users behaviour on the site Trader-Magazine the publisher has also come up with findings related to the growth in online trading risks awareness. During contests in precedent years traders reading reviews of brokers were focused primarily on comparison of fees. This year however marks shift towards the detail on brokers' licenses & regulation and new features of their trading platforms.

This trend, according to the Trader-Magazine, shows both a consolidation of the market of global brokers and maturing behaviour of the retail trading community.

This competition, held regularly and open to the public, highlights its fairness and inclusivity. The results not only celebrate the success of individual brokers but also reflect the growing confidence and reliance of traders in the online trading landscape.

For more information about the 2024 contest see The Best Online Broker site .

Contact: ...