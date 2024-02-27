(MENAFN) As a prominent action movie star shaped by the Cold War era, Steven Seagal recently shared his transformative perspective on Russia in an exclusive interview with RT. Born in Michigan in 1952, Seagal's childhood was marked by the prevailing tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. Despite being raised in a Russian household, Seagal revealed that his parents discouraged the use of the language, reflecting the geopolitical animosity of the time.



In the interview, Seagal reminisced about the negative portrayal of Soviet Russia in American media during the Cold War, acknowledging the impact it had on his perception of his grandparents' homeland. He recounted encountering outrageous lies and propaganda that painted Russia as a perilous destination, fostering fear and misinformation. Despite these challenges, Seagal expressed his deep affection for Russia, recognizing its "deepest and most beautiful culture on Earth."



Seagal's connection with Russia strengthened over the years, culminating in a friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their shared passion for martial arts served as a foundation for their bond. In 2016, Seagal was granted Russian citizenship, and he currently holds the position of a special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, focusing on humanitarian relations between Moscow and Washington.



This journey from Cold War fears to embracing Russia's cultural richness reflects Seagal's personal evolution and underscores the profound impact of geopolitical dynamics on individual perspectives. The actor's story serves as a testament to the transformative power of cultural understanding and the ability to overcome historical biases.





