Russia witnesses Robot Battle

(MENAFN) A captivating spectacle unfolded in central Russia as the "Battle of Robots" commenced as part of the cutting-edge Games of the Future tournament held in Kazan. Sixteen teams hailing from Russia, China, India, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and the United Arab Emirates showcased their technological prowess by bringing formidable robots into the arena.



The competition's objective was clear: to inflict maximum damage on opposing robots, aiming to disable or overturn them within a three-minute battle. The knockout-format tournament, featuring diverse designs of remote-controlled robots, proved to be an exhilarating clash of steel and technology.



The rules governing the competition specified that robots should weigh no more than 113.5kg, possess a minimum speed of 8kph, and have wheels or legs for movement, with certain dimensional restrictions. Each participating team could consist of up to five members, adding an element of strategy and teamwork to the robotic warfare. The diverse array of competing robots showcased various designs, maneuvering and colliding at high speeds within a rectangular arena, creating a spectacle of metal fragments and parts soaring in every direction.



An interview with a member of the 'Energy Girls,' the only all-female team in the competition, revealed the intense nature of the battles. She expressed the challenges faced by her team, stating, "We hoped that we would win. But, in fact, all the teams are very strong. So the outcome is not predictable at all." Despite the competitive nature of the tournament, camaraderie and friendly relations were evident among the teams, highlighting the global collaborative spirit in the realm of innovative robotic competitions.





