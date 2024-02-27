Trump claims press is utilizing AI to make him appear fatter

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, former United States president and current Truth Social platform user, has taken to his social media account to accuse American media of spreading fake news about him, specifically targeting an image allegedly manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI). In a post shared on Friday, Trump showcased four photos depicting him mid-swing during a golf game.



He claimed that one of the images, displaying a noticeably overweight version of himself, was created using AI by an unnamed United States outlet. The other three photos, taken on the same day, portrayed him slimmer and more fit.



Trump expressed his disdain for what he called "despicable" actions by the media, stating, "The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create the picture on the top left. These are despicable people, but everyone knows that. The other pictures are me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference. Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!" His representatives have not responded to media requests for comments, and the reason behind Trump's decision to address this manipulated image at this particular time remains unclear.



Fact-checking site Snopes has previously debunked the image, asserting that it surfaced on social media in May 2017 and was not published by news media. The picture was altered using Photoshop, not AI technology, according to Snopes. It originally featured professional golfer John Daly, with Trump's head superimposed over Daly's body. The image sparked discussions and speculation about Trump's health back in 2017.





