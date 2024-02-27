Putin says Elon Musk unstoppable

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the unstoppable nature of Elon Musk's pursuit of technological progress, particularly in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI). Putin emphasized the importance of finding common ground with Musk and establishing rules to govern the development of AI and genetics.



When asked about the possibility of an "AI empire" becoming a reality and his thoughts on recent technological advancements, including Elon Musk's Neuralink chip implanted in a human brain, Putin expressed his belief that there is no stopping Musk's drive for progress. However, he underscored the need to formalize the development of AI and genetics, subjecting them to certain rules to ensure responsible innovation.



Putin recognized the inevitability of research in AI and genetics, drawing parallels to historical advancements like the use of gunpowder. He noted that while it is impossible to halt the progress of these technologies, humanity will eventually realize the potential threats posed by uncontrolled development. The Russian president envisioned an international agreement on regulations, drawing a comparison to the global cooperation that emerged in response to the existential threat of nuclear weapons.



Highlighting the transformative impact of developments in AI and genetics, Putin likened them to the era of nuclear weapons, where nations recognized the need to cooperate to avoid catastrophic consequences. He described AI as a "new chapter" in human existence, acknowledging the inevitability of creating artificial superintelligence with self-awareness and cognitive functions.



Putin's remarks reflect a nuanced perspective on technological advancements, emphasizing the necessity of collaboration and regulation to navigate the potential risks and benefits associated with cutting-edge technologies. The interview provides insight into the Russian leader's views on the evolving landscape of innovation and the role of influential figures like Elon Musk in shaping the future of technology.





