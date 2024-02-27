VHP To Expand Its Organisation To One Lakh Villages

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Feb 27 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to expand its organisation in its 60th year to meet the challenges facing the Hindu society.

The three-day meeting of the Central Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that concluded on Tuesday in the holy city of Ayodhya, took this decision.

The newly elected secretary general of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Lal Bagra said that the representatives from the country and abroad discussed many topics in the meeting and resolved that as the grand temple of Shri Ram has, at long last, been re-built, now the spread of Ramtva (Holistic, Altruistic and Syncretic Ram Consciousness, refinement, grace and dignity) in the organisation, society and the diaspora Hindus, will re-establish a highly cultured and strong society.

"For this, by the end of the 60th year of VHP, we will ensure the organisational footprints of our work in about one lakh villages across the country. We will again ensure a cultured, enlightened, committed, dedicated and safe Hindu society by again invoking the values of Lord Ram in the conscience and consciousness of every person," he said.

The VHP secretary general said that subjects such as expansion of Seva work, protection and promotion of cow progeny, stopping of religious conversions, giving more speed to the 'Ghar-Wapsi' (Home-Coming) work were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

The representatives from various countries also presented their action plans to strengthen the liaison, togetherness and coordination among Hindus living in their respective countries and work out proper solutions for their concerns and issues.

Bagra said, while congratulating the Uttarakhand government on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Board of Trustees expressed the hope that the rest of the states would also enact their respective strong Uniform Civil Codes, so that discrimination among the countrymen can end and also all children and women can get equal rights.

It was also underlined that as soon as the rules of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) come into the public domain and play, our workers ought to take immediate action to ensure Indian citizenship for Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist brothers and sisters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have taken refuge in the country to save themselves from religious persecution and socio-economic traumatisation.