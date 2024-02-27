UNICEF India, Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrate Radio Excellence For Child Rights

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The fifth edition of the UNICEF India Radio4Child Awards held today, honoured the outstanding contributions of 22 radio professionals from All India Radio, private FM stations and community radio for their exemplary work in creating awareness on routine immunization, climate change child protection issues.

The 2024 awards were presented by renowned Bollywood actor and UNICEF India National Ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, highlighting three themes that impact children's rights.

Addressing the award winners and radio professionals, Ayushmann Khurrana shared how his career started as an RJ and added:“I'm deeply invested in the child rights, the Awards champion today. Rights that help children survive, thrive and develop in a safe environment, enabling them to be and to do their best in their lives.

“Today, we celebrate the talents of the radio professionals, whose work is reaching millions with important messages that help children realize their aspirations. As storytellers, educators, and changemakers they remind us that radio is more than entertainment, it is a powerful medium for good.”

The Radio4Child Awards 2024 received 165 entries from 59 radio professionals across 20 states, reflecting a collective effort in amplifying messages that impact children. Radio4Child is a vibrant public-private partnership, bringing together radio professionals from all over India, while enhancing understanding of radio professionals on child rights.

Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Communications, Advocacy, and Partnerships, UNICEF India, expressed UNICEF's appreciation for the Radio4Child (R4C) partnership and the commitment and interesting work of radio professionals in promoting child rights.

Building on its rich, 100-year history, radio in India continues to grow as a popular, affordable and trusted source of information and entertainment with social commitment.

We rely on the R4C partnership to spread awareness on critical issues for children such as immunisation, health and safety from early years. This year, UNICEF is marking its 75th anniversary in India. Together, let us harness the power of radio to drive change for every child to have a better and brighter future.

The entries were evaluated based on criteria of innovation, emotion, and messaging by a jury, comprising of former radio professionals from All India Radio, representative of the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI); senior members from civil society SSDS and columnists.

On the first day, over 60 radio professionals participated in a day-long capacity development workshop on Inclusive Early Childhood Development, Climate Change, and Child Protection – reflecting on the commitment to fostering innovation in radio programming for children's issues.