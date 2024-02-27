Event organizer claims Russia prohibiting sex happenings

(MENAFN) A group known for organizing explicit sex parties in Moscow, named the Kinky Party, has decided to suspend its events in Russia following alleged warnings from authorities against hosting such controversial gatherings. The Kinky Party has been operating for nearly eight years in Moscow, arranging sex-themed parties with specific dress codes and a variety of adult entertainment activities for attendees.



Despite emphasizing compliance with Russian law and setting rules that dictate "everything is possible" as long as it adheres to legal standards, the organizers have faced warnings from government agencies. The group, which was set to celebrate its eighth anniversary later this month, officially announced the cancellation of the upcoming event in a statement on its Telegram channel.



The organizers expressed disappointment, stating that despite their efforts to ensure that all past events complied with the law and fostered a safe and respectful environment for free expression, they received a warning against hosting any events related to sex topics. The statement did not specify which government agencies issued the warning, leaving some details unclear.



In response to the restrictions in Russia, the Kinky Party project announced that it will continue to hold events in neighboring Georgia. The organizers did not clarify whether the suspension of events in Russia is temporary or permanent.



This development coincides with a broader trend in Russia, where lawmakers have been implementing stricter measures against the promotion of what is perceived as "non-traditional sexual relations." The focus has particularly intensified on curbing the promotion of transgenderism and pedophilia, reflecting a larger societal and political shift regarding attitudes towards sexuality in the country.





MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904986