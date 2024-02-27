North America To Show Considerable Growth In The Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) North America has been a pioneer in the field of technological development. Today, the region is one of the key manufacturers and consumers of the quantum dot solar cell market. As per the International Monetary Fund World Economic, North America ranks first in the world in terms of nominal GDP and second in terms of purchasing power in 2018. Its nominal GDP accounted for USD 19.39 trillion in 2017 and is expected to touch USD 24.53 trillion by 2023.

The automobile industry in the U.S. is one of the biggest in the world. As per The International Trade Administration (ITA), the U.S. Department of Commerce, the total sales of light vehicles were around 17 million units. Furthermore, the total foreign direct investment in the automotive sector reached USD 115 billion in 2018, and investment in R&D activities amounted to USD 105 billion. All these factors present a favorable ground for the growth of the quantum dot solar cells use in electric vehicles and various other new solar cell technologies embedded in automobiles. Furthermore, the increase in the space programs by government entities, such as NASA, and private players, such as Tesla, are further creating upswings for the market growth in the region.



Impact of COVID-19

The world economic order has been thrown open to a curveball after the significant distress and loss in almost every country, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Leading economies, such as the U.S. and U.K., were already heading towards protectionist measures by quitting the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Brexit. The COVID-19 scenario has worsened the protectionist crises by weakening of traditional International Coordinating agencies, such as WTO. There is an evident tension amongst economic giants such as the U.S.-China, which can greatly hamper the global supply chain of the solar industry. The raw-materials producing regions such as South East Asia have also seen a dip in their economies due to extended lockdown. The post- COVID19 scenario looks bleak, with the impending rise of inflation, coupled with a fall in demand due to rising unemployment in falling economies.

Key Players



Quantum Material Corporation

Natcore Technologies

QDsolar

Solterra Renewable Technologies

TFQD

Nanosys

NN-Labs

Ocean NanoTech

Avantama

Navillum Nanotechnologies

Crystalplex Corporation

QUANTUM SOLUTIONS

UbiQD

Fraunhofer IAP



Quantum Dot Solar Cell Market: Segmentation

By Type



Metal-semiconductor junction solar cell

Hybrid silicon/Q.D. film (NCs)

solar cells

P-i-n structure

solar cell

Quantum dot

sensitized

solar cells



By Application



Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Utility



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





