Asia-Pacific To Grab The Lion's Share In The Halal Cosmetic Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the halal cosmetic market during the forecast period. The region is home to about 62.1% of the world's Muslim population. Increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyles is driving the demand for better personal care and hygiene products, further accelerating the market growth. Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and China are at the forefront of the halal cosmetics market in Asia-Pacific.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and disrupted the supply chain. It has influenced consumer spending behavior and purchasing decision, which has compelled the manufactures in the industry to reshape their business models. The makeup and fragrance products are witnessing a significant decline in the demand, whereas the hygiene and skincare products are witnessing an increase in the demand. T rising demand for sanitizing products is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the cosmetic market to expand their business portfolio, further driving the market growth.



Halal Cosmetics Market: Key Players



Amara Halal Cosmetics

INIKA Organic

Ivy Beauty Corporation

Clara International Beauty group

Iba cosmetics

Martha Tilaar Group

Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Prolab Cosmetics

Saaf Pure Organic Skincare

Nizona Corporation

Sampure Minerals

OnePure International Group Ltd.

3INA Cosmetics



Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation

By Product



Skincare

Hair care

Hygiene products

Makeup

Fragrance



By Distribution Channel



B2B

B2C



Store-based retail



Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Convenience store

Specialty stores





Online retail







By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Indonesia

Singapore

Pakistan

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

Turkey

The Rest of Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





