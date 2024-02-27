               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Asia-Pacific To Grab The Lion's Share In The Halal Cosmetic Market


2/27/2024 6:20:46 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the halal cosmetic market during the forecast period. The region is home to about 62.1% of the world's Muslim population. Increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyles is driving the demand for better personal care and hygiene products, further accelerating the market growth. Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and China are at the forefront of the halal cosmetics market in Asia-Pacific.
Impact of COVID-19
The pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and disrupted the supply chain. It has influenced consumer spending behavior and purchasing decision, which has compelled the manufactures in the industry to reshape their business models. The makeup and fragrance products are witnessing a significant decline in the demand, whereas the hygiene and skincare products are witnessing an increase in the demand. T rising demand for sanitizing products is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the cosmetic market to expand their business portfolio, further driving the market growth.

Got questions about your regional growth of
Halal Cosmetic Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505

Halal Cosmetics Market: Key Players

Amara Halal Cosmetics
INIKA Organic
Ivy Beauty Corporation
Clara International Beauty group
Iba cosmetics
Martha Tilaar Group
Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
Prolab Cosmetics
Saaf Pure Organic Skincare
Nizona Corporation
Sampure Minerals
OnePure International Group Ltd.
3INA Cosmetics

Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation
By Product

Skincare
Hair care
Hygiene products
Makeup
Fragrance

By Distribution Channel

B2B
B2C

Store-based retail

Hypermarkets & supermarkets
Convenience store
Specialty stores


Online retail



By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Singapore
Pakistan
The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
Turkey
The Rest of Middle East

Africa

Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

MENAFN27022024004597010339ID1107904978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search