Asia-Pacific To Grab The Lion's Share In The Halal Cosmetic Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the halal cosmetic market during the forecast period. The region is home to about 62.1% of the world's Muslim population. Increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyles is driving the demand for better personal care and hygiene products, further accelerating the market growth. Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and China are at the forefront of the halal cosmetics market in Asia-Pacific.
Impact of COVID-19
The pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and disrupted the supply chain. It has influenced consumer spending behavior and purchasing decision, which has compelled the manufactures in the industry to reshape their business models. The makeup and fragrance products are witnessing a significant decline in the demand, whereas the hygiene and skincare products are witnessing an increase in the demand. T rising demand for sanitizing products is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the cosmetic market to expand their business portfolio, further driving the market growth.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Halal Cosmetic Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Halal Cosmetics Market: Key Players
Amara Halal Cosmetics
INIKA Organic
Ivy Beauty Corporation
Clara International Beauty group
Iba cosmetics
Martha Tilaar Group
Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
Prolab Cosmetics
Saaf Pure Organic Skincare
Nizona Corporation
Sampure Minerals
OnePure International Group Ltd.
3INA Cosmetics
Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation
By Product
Skincare
Hair care
Hygiene products
Makeup
Fragrance
By Distribution Channel
B2B
B2C
Store-based retail
Hypermarkets & supermarkets
Convenience store
Specialty stores
Online retail
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Singapore
Pakistan
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
Turkey
The Rest of Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN27022024004597010339ID1107904978
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.