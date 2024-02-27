Participation Call: Training & Expedition To Polar Regions For Microplastic And Climate Impact Research

(MENAFN- Pressat) After a successful pilot year in 2023 as featured on the BBC, the Clean Planet Peninsula project is set to embark on an ambitious and visionary 3-year journey. Building on last year's success, the Clean Planet Foundation invites 25 individuals to join an immersive training course this August 2024 in the UK.

In 2025 and 2026, selected participants from this training group will travel with the project to the Arctic and Antarctic to undertake scientific research and further training. This opportunity is open to anyone* who can demonstrate a distinct interest/focus relating to microplastic or climate science and can show how undertaking research in the polar regions will help benefit the global understanding of these critical environmental issues, contributing to worldwide conservation efforts.

The Clean Planet Foundation are privileged to be collaborating once again with the distinguished UK polar explorer Antony Jinman , the 12th Briton who skied solo in both the North and South Poles and the UK Polar Network (UKPN), the charity that represents early career polar scientists within the UK, alongside other partners from academic institutions (and beyond) who will be announced soon.

The project organisers envision this program as a stepping stone, guiding future projects and ensuring a continued legacy of innovation in polar research and environmental conservation.

The end goal of this project is to provide early-career scientists with practical fieldwork expeditions, enabling research studies to be undertaken in the polar regions- particularly linked to plastic pollution and the impact of climate change.

Multi-Year Program Summary:

Year 1: UK Field course (4th -9th August 2024)- Princetown within Dartmoor National Park, Devon



25 Participants above 18 who want to acquire important fieldwork skills for research projects in remote areas including polar regions. The course will cover critical field skills, including survival, food preparation, essential hygiene practices with a focus on menstruation, navigation, and more.

Year 2: Arctic Expedition (October 2025):

A shortlist of selected participants from Year 1 will have the opportunity to join an Arctic expedition in 2025, continuing their training in blending field skills and conducting scientific research in both marine and on land.

Year 3: Phase A - Norway/Finland (April 2026)

A further shortlist of selected participants from Year 2 will go on a High Skills training trip to acquire remote weather survival skills in addition to skills for acquiring scientific data under cold weather conditions.

Year 3: Phase B- Antarctica Voyage Expedition (Dec -2026):

The final shortlist of selected participants from the original 25 will become part of the crew for a voyage expedition to Antarctica, acquiring additional skills and conducting meaningful research on microplastics and climate research.

*WHO can apply?

The Clean Planet Peninsula project is looking for research students and early-career scientists from diverse backgrounds who have a project or are about to embark on research that requires fieldwork experience in remote areas including polar regions with research topics related to microplastics and their impact on the environment and climate.

Applicants should be above 18 years old, residents of the United Kingdom, and have a willingness to participate in all phases of the project from 2024 to 2027 to ensure research continuity. The project welcomes applicants from all backgrounds, and is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse learning environment. The project intends to keep at least 20% of places available for those who identify as coming from a low-income background. While participation in this program involves travelling to challenging regions, the organisers understand that individuals may have varying physical abilities. The primary concern is the safety and well-being of all participants. The organisers encourage all interested individuals to apply, regardless of their physical abilities. Applicants are asked to consider the physical demands of the course and expeditions, as they can be physically rigorous. However, the commitment to inclusivity means that the organisers are prepared to make reasonable accommodations to ensure that participants with disabilities can fully engage in the program.

If you have any concerns or specific needs related to physical fitness or mobility, please don't hesitate to reach out to.

HOW can you apply?

Interested participants can apply by following the link to the Clean Planet Peninsula project. The application process will be open from February 20th until May 24th. The link is:







Who is sponsoring the project?

The Clean Planet Foundation (CPF) is the lead sponsor of the Clean Planet Peninsula project. CPF is a not-for-profit organization committed to educating and taking action for the sustainable use of plastics and the reduction of carbon emissions. CPF believe in inclusivity and diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. /



Who is responsible for the logistics?

CPF and course instructors are responsible for delivering the project and organising all necessary logistics for the trips. The project has received detailed feedback from the pilot year in 2023 and is confident in the ability to execute the project efficiently, making it a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

What does it cost and what am I expected to bring?

The project is run under sponsorship of the Clean Planet Foundation and all core project costs are covered by CPF. You will be required to cover the cost of transport within the UK (e.g. to get to Dartmoor in 2024), however, food, specialist equipment, and any future international travel will be covered by the project. You will be required to bring suitable clothing and footwear for outdoor activities in the UK, however, any polar-related activities will be covered. Those identifying as from a low-income background do have the opportunity to have their UK travel and outdoor clothing covered if they are unable to afford the project without this support.

Where can I learn more?

To learn more about the successful pilot year of the Clean Planet Peninsula project, please visit the link below: