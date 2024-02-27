Learnd Acquires BGES Group

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, 27 February 2024 – learnd, a leading provider of energy management solutions to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions from non-residential buildings, has acquired BGES Group, a leading BMS and energy solutions provider in the UK, servicing Yorkshire, the Midlands, and London.

BGES Group is a long established and well respected BMS and energy solutions provider within the UK. Headquartered in Sheffield, UK, BGES Group provides BMS and energy management solutions to thousands of customers across the UK, greatly expanding the number of buildings available to implement learnd's unique technology to help reduce energy and carbon emissions.

“The growing demand for energy and carbon reduction in the UK and beyond means there is an increased demand for effective BMS and energy management solutions” said Gareth Barber, Majority Shareholder & Director of BGES Group.“By joining learnd, BGES Group can increase our reach and resources to help meet that demand, better serve our customers, and expand our efforts throughout the UK and into Europe.”

“The acquisition of BGES Group is a major milestone for learnd, as their addition to the group solidifies us as the number one BMS and energy solutions company in the UK” said John Clifford, learnd's co-founder and CEO.“Their position and experience within the BMS and energy industry will propel learnd further towards our mission of becoming the largest and most relevant energy management company in Europe.”

“BGES has always been very strong across Yorkshire and the North of England, with their London City office an exciting growth opportunity” said Simon Wood, learnd's co-founder and COO.“We are looking forward to welcoming the entire team company into learnd to unite the Power of Many.”

This is the second acquisition this fiscal year for learnd, further driving their strategy of selectively pursuing M&A opportunities and partnerships to decarbonise the built environment by becoming the largest energy management company in Europe.

Press contact:

Jobst Honig

FGS Global

+49 171 86 29 967

...