Etiya Powers Fizz's Nationwide Expansion With Pioneering BSS Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) Montreal, Canada-Etiya, a leading BSS provider, is proud to announce its pivotal role in the expansion of the Fizz brand across Canada. Continuing their successful collaboration, as Fizz prepares to launch its services nationawide, Etiya's state-of-the-art BSS stack stands as the backbone of this significant growth.

Etiya's innovative solutions have empowered Fizz to disrupt the Canadian telecom landscape with an entirely online model, offering wireless and internet subscriptions at unprecedented prices. By leveraging Etiya's advanced technology and expertise, Fizz has successfully maintained competitive pricing without compromising profitability, as highlighted by Fizz's Martin Gendron.

As Fizz embarks on this exciting journey, extending its reach beyond Quebec to serve customers nationwide, Etiya's role becomes increasingly instrumental. Building on their previous projects together, our BSS solutions not only streamline operations but also enhance customer experiences, enabling Fizz to offer unique features such as data rollover and gifting among its community members.

"Our collaboration with Fizz is a testament to Etiya's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the telecom sector," said Aslan Doğan, Etiya CEO. "Partnering with Fizz again in this project signifies a significant step forward in our mission to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and maintain our leadership position in the industry."

With the telecom industry at a pivotal juncture, Etiya's partnership with Fizz signifies a step forward in making advanced telecommunication services accessible to all Canadians. As Fizz continues to expand its footprint through Mobile Virtual Network Operator services, Etiya remains at the forefront, providing the technological infrastructure necessary for this ambitious growth.

"It is truly gratifying to see the impact of the innovations we bring to the market on the customer experience and the growth of the Fizz. We look forward to continuing our journey together, bringing innovative solutions and unparalleled service to Canadians nationwide," said Aslan Doğan, Etiya CEO.